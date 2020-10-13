Sheetz hiring over 3,000 employees across 6 states

Sheetz announced Tuesday that it's looking to fill more than 3,000 positions throughout the entire company.

The hiring initiative is an effort by the family-owned convenience chain to increase "Sheetz’s total employee count across its footprint," the company said.

In doing so, the company will fill full-time positions across its store locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina and Ohio.

The company will also fill positions in food operations, distribution services, construction and maintenance, and corporate departments.

As an essential business, Sheetz has remained open throughout the course of the pandemic.

"We are grateful for the dedication of our employees who have continued to provide superior customer service during these challenging times," said Stephanie Doliveira, vice president of human resources at Sheetz.

In upping its workforce, the company also hopes to provide opportunities for people who have lost their job as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has already forced more than 63 million Americans to seek jobless aid since coronavirus lockdowns began earlier this year.

The company currently operates over 600 stores across the mid-Atlantic and has more than 20,000 employees.

