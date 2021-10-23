Shaquille O'Neal's $16.5M Florida mansion is finally off the market

Quitting is for losers, right?

After more than three years on the market, a pending sale in early 2021 that fell through, five different sales agents and a redesign to sweeten its look for another buyer, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has finally sold his Orlando-area mansion, the listing brokerage told The Post.

Originally asking $28 million in 2018, the list price for the property, located at 9927 Griffin Court in the town of Windermere, Florida, eventually lowered to $16.5 million when it returned for sale this past March, The Post reported at the time.

Now, the more than 31,000-square-foot mansion has changed hands for an undisclosed price. The listing brokerage declined to reveal the sum or comment on it. The deal and price have yet to appear in Orange County public records. Recorded sales can take up to six weeks to turn up in public records, an official told The Post.

O’Neal purchased the home for $3.95 million in 1993, and expanded and customized its footprint in later years.

O’Neal, who hails from Newark, New Jersey, made a splash in 2018 when listing images of the 12-bedroom home went public. The master bedroom, for starters, came with a round, built-in bed frame measuring no fewer than 15 feet across and covered with bed linens that showed a Superman logo. Superman is one of O’Neal’s nicknames. There was also a fish tank built into a wall that was surrounded by a mural of O’Neal driving a red truck. The eat-in kitchen had cabinets, and the kitchen island was painted in a distressed-looking pastel yellow.

In its 2021 redesign, listing images showcase a master bedroom with a regular-shaped bed, with the space itself newly painted white for simple viewing. The fish tank was removed from the wall, though the mural remained. The kitchen, like the master bedroom, got a coat of white paint.

Beyond paint, the cosmetic upgrades also included new landscaping.

The property sits on nearly four acres with a view of Lake Butler and in the gated Isleworth golf community. Inside, the new owner — whose identity is also unknown — will have a nearly 1,200-square-foot, two-story great room with a marble fireplace and oversized windows. A formal dining room can seat 16 and comes with wood paneling and moldings. Elsewhere, there’s a soundproof home theater with a large screen for viewings, temperature-controlled storage for wine and cigars, a showroom-style garage with space for 17 cars and a 6,000-square-foot indoor basketball court.

Outside, there’s a 95-foot pool that’s 15 feet deep, a hot tub, an outdoor kitchen, a Tiki-style cabana and 700 feet of lakefront.

Benjamin Hillman, of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Southwest Orlando office, represented the listing.