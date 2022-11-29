Shanghai Disneyland closes again over China COVID restrictions

Shanghai Disneyland is temporarily shutting down operations for a third time this year due to China's COVID restrictions.

Starting Tuesday, Shanghai Disney Resort, located in China’s most populous city, announced on its website that the theme park will temporarily close "in order to follow the requirement of pandemic prevention and control."

On Monday, China's National Health Commission reported a record 40,327 cases, which includes symptomatic and asymptomatic infections.

While other countries are easing anti-virus measures, China has stuck to a severe "Zero COVID" strategy that aims to isolate every case. However, China's leader Xi Jinping is facing a wave of protests, including in the streets of Shanghai and Beijing, criticizing his strict coronavirus strategy that will soon enter its fourth year.

Still, Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and the two resort hotels will continue to operate normally, according to Shanghai Disney Resort.

It is still unknown when the theme park will resume operations.

The announcement comes after Shanghai Disneyland and the Toy Story Hotel reopened last Friday, according to a notice posted by the Shanghai Municipal People's Government.

Nov. 25 marked the resort's return to full operations after a pandemic-related shutdown on Oct. 31. Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel reopened on Nov. 17.

Several months earlier, Disneyland was forced to shut down as the city tried to contain its biggest coronavirus flare-up in two years.

Outbreaks in Shanghai in March led to a shutdown that confined most of its 25 million people to their homes for two months.

