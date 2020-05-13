Shake Shack whips up social media cooking series for housebound customers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Shake Shack launched a social media cooking series in order to stay virtually connected with homebound customers, many of whom are choosing to cook more at home due to lockdown orders enacted to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The company's culinary director Mark Rosati and executive chef John Karangis are bringing company recipes and personal culinary insight straight to a consumer's computer to help customers adapt to new cooking habits.

The social media content initiative, created in partnership with creative agency Circus Maximus, has been dubbed the "Shake Shack at Your Shack" series.

Each week, fans of the "modern-day roadside burger stand" will be able to watch Rosati and Karangis as they whip up recipes using the brand's core ingredients in cook-along videos, which will be made available across the company's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

Viewers will also be privy to some off-the-menu recipes.

The first episode kicked off Monday with Rosati demonstrating how to make the company's classic cheese sauce.

The series comes on the heels of similar efforts by the company to keep business booming amid a tumultuous time for the restaurant industry, including shifting operations to a “to-go” only operating model in all of its U.S. company-owned restaurants and creating DIY burger kits for customers to make their favorite Shake Shack meal at home.

Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo in April that businesses need to adapt to meet the needs of consumers.

"No one could have planned for what's happening here," Garutti said. "Businesses need to pivot, we need to figure these things out."

The company's partnership with Circus Maximus is part of its overall plan to "effectively respond" to changing consumer needs.

"We had initially engaged with Circus Maximus for a completely different product launch campaign, but things changed nearly overnight," Shake Shack CMO Jay Livingston said. "We're grateful for the agency's ability to pivot quickly and help us deliver content that supports our changing business needs."

The episodes will continue to hit Shake Shack’s own media channel over the next several weeks.

