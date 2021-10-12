Shake Shack adds black truffle burger, fries to menus — here’s how to get an early taste

Shake Shack is adding a new burger to its menu.

Starting Thursday, fans can order a Black Truffle Burger at Shake Shack locations across the country, according to a recent announcement from the chain.

Aside from the new burger, Shake Shack is also adding Parmesan Garlic Fries with Black Truffle Sauce to its menu.

According to Shake Shack’s announcement, the new black truffle menu items all include black truffle sauce made with a USDA Organic Black Truffle Arbequina Oil from luxury food purveyor Regalis Foods.

The truffle oil is made with a combination of Spanish black truffles and California extra virgin olive oil.

The Black Truffle Burger is topped with Shake Shack’s black truffle sauce as well as Gruyere cheese and crispy shallots, all on a toasted potato bun, according to Shake Shack’s announcement.

The new fries will be topped with garlic parmesan cheese and a side of Black Truffle Sauce, the announcement said.

Fans who don’t want to wait until Thursday to order the truffle menu items can sign up for the Shack App and start ordering the new items on Tuesday, according to the announcement.

Though Shake Shack didn’t say in its announcement how long the black truffle menu items will be available, People Magazine reported that the items will be available until January 2022.