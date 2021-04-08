Shake Shack now offering most highly requested item: avocado

Shake Shack is adding avocado to its menu, as the versatile food item has gained immense popularity in recent years, and two new offerings.

The burger chain on Wednesday introduced its new avocado bacon burger and avocado bacon chicken sandwich, which are available while supplies last, it said. Both sandwiches come with sliced avocado and applewood smoked bacon.

The bacon is supplied from California-based Niman Ranch, a network of over 740 small family farmers and ranchers who raise livestock humanely and sustainably.

The burger also comes with ShackSauce while the sandwich is topped with lettuce, pickles, and buttermilk herb mayonnaise.

In addition, customers can add sliced avocado to their burgers and sandwiches, the chain said.