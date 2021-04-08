Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

FOOD

Shake Shack now offering most highly requested item: avocado

Customers will be able to add sliced avocado to their burgers and sandwiches

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for April 8

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Shake Shack is adding avocado to its menu, as the versatile food item has gained immense popularity in recent years, and two new offerings. 

The burger chain on Wednesday introduced its new avocado bacon burger and avocado bacon chicken sandwich, which are available while supplies last, it said. Both sandwiches come with sliced avocado and applewood smoked bacon. 

Shake Shack

Shake Shack's new avocado bacon burger and avocado bacon chicken. Both come with sliced avocado and applewood smoked bacon. 

The bacon is supplied from California-based Niman Ranch, a network of over 740 small family farmers and ranchers who raise livestock humanely and sustainably.

The burger also comes with ShackSauce while the sandwich is topped with lettuce, pickles, and buttermilk herb mayonnaise. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

In addition, customers can add sliced avocado to their burgers and sandwiches, the chain said. 