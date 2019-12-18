Kids sexting earlier than ever: study

Children are being exposed to sexually explicit messages earlier than ever before, according to a new study published this week.

Continue Reading Below

Nearly 40 percent of children have either received and/or sent a "sext" by the age of 13, the study conducted by parenting app Jiminy found.

"Sexting is quickly becoming a normative form of sexual exploration among preteens and teens," the study read. "As such, parents should expect the real possibility that their children may be approached by others, known or unknown, or approach others in a sexually explicit manner."

Jiminy helps parents monitor their child's "digital life," in order to ensure "they are safe and secure online." Parents are notified when the app detects "problematic patterns and toxic behaviors" with a child's phone usage including messaging, internet browsing, and social media. It also provides parents with strategies on how to deal with the challenges that arise with these behaviors.

Over the course of nine months, Jiminy combed through anonymized data from more than 54 million text messages and 1.5 million hours of phone usage from phones that are protected by the parenting app.

SIX SOCIAL MEDIA SAFETY TIPS

Not only does sexting start early, the study found that it is also fairly common. One in 7 children who own smartphones sent or received a sext by the age of 10, and by the age of eight, more than one in 10 kids who own smartphones become exposed to it, according to the findings.

TWEEN TIKTOK APP OBSESSION SPARKS SOCIAL MEDIA SAFETY CONVERSATIONS IN SCHOOLS

However, the study found that sexting starts earlier for girls, with over 15 percent of 8-year-old girls exposed to sexting. In comparison, just under 6 percent of boys were exposed at the same age.

And while boys tend to sext less after mid-adolescence, girls tend to continue to participate, the study found.

Part of these explicit chats include sending explicit pictures or videos otherwise known as "nudes." These types of requests are common in mid-adolescence for both genders, with one in three children, according to the study. By 13 years old, 24 percent of children were asked to either sent or receive a nude.

Overall, the numbers indicated that the practice of sexting is mostly mutual, with nearly 60 percent of sexting being sent willingly by both parties between 10 and 17 years old.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The act, however, "carries a unique set of risks," the study said.

"Sexting involves interactions with other people, including strangers, whose access to the child can cause much harm…sexting leaves a mark, typically in the form of words, pictures, and videos," the study read. "These traces can follow the minor for years to come."

Dr. Oren Shefet, Jiminy Co-founder and clinical psychologist, hopes the study will help to inform parents so they can actively deal with these types of situations.

"We recommend that due to the ubiquity of sexting, parents should stay informed and actively talk with their children about it, and do so at an earlier age then they imagine they should," Shefet said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS