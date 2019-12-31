Americans are getting more comfortable with bringing toys into the bedroom.

In fact, more than half of U.S. adults already own a sex toy and one in four hopes to expand their playful collection in 2020, according to a “Sex and the State of the Union” survey conducted by intimate retailer Lovers Family of Stores.

“As a retailer, we’re beyond thrilled to see the stigma around sex and intimacy lifting,” said Jessica Ivey, a vice president of marketing for Lovers Family of Stores regarding the survey’s findings.

“These survey results mirror what we’re experiencing on the retail side: people are less discouraged by their embarrassment and more encouraged by unlocking their pleasure potential when it comes to fun, sex and intimacy.” - Jessica Ivey, VP of marketing at Lovers Family of Stores

It turns out that residents in the Midwest are more likely to own a sex toy than any other American region but are also said to be the least comfortable with gender fluidity and transgender individuals, according to the survey.

Residents in the Northeast are most likely to enter an open relationship. In the survey’s findings, over a fifth of Northeastern respondents admitted to engaging in an open relationship at some point in their life.

The region that had the most satisfied respondents was the West. The Midwest and Northeast reported being the least satisfied.

When it comes down to which generations are most open to owning sex toys, Millennials lead the charge at 69 percent. Moreover, 88 percent of Millennials said they wanted to try something new in 2020. Seventy-seven percent of Gen Z responded the same, but the survey noted that they are not as adventurous due to their younger age range.

Nearly half of Millennials and Gen X said they are looking to add more romance in 2020. Baby Boomers are least likely to try anything new, with 37 percent saying they would attempt to spice things up for 2020.

In the realm of gender, men perceived self-pleasure as less socially acceptable at 40 percent while women perceived self-pleasure as more socially acceptable at 67 percent.

Men were more likely to see a connection between sexual health and overall well-being than women. Male respondents also admitted to engaging in an open relationship nearly twice as much as their female counterparts.

More than half of women – 58 percent – admitted to owning a sex toy. The survey credited female sexual empowerment to the 75 percent of adults who said they are comfortable with the “growing movement.” Ten percent said they believe female sexual empowerment is less socially acceptable today than it was a decade ago.

Both genders were equally interested in adding new sex toys into bedroom routines, according to the survey.

Additionally, the survey found that less than half of Americans said they are comfortable with gender fluidity. Millennials and Gen X were the two generations most comfortable with the identity, but 20 percent of both groups admitted that they are “completely uncomfortable” with gender fluidity.

Baby Boomers were the most uncomfortable out of all the generations at 65 percent.

However, nearly three-quarters of Americans perceived a positive shift in overall acceptance and social norms for those identifying as gender fluid.