Services are being cut and delivery times are longer, but you're paying the same

Pizzas are taking longer to deliver, hotel services are being slashed, flights are being canceled and renowned theme parks are dropping some major perks.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Inflationary pressures are forcing companies to skimp out or cut back on certain services, which means consumers are paying the same price while getting less. It's been coined "skimpflation."

For one, transportation at Disney theme parks has caused a lot of stir due to the fact that their tram system, which helps visitors get to and from park entrances from their cars, continues to sit idle, according to NPR.

"Disneyland is a complete joke. 30$ to park so I can walk 2 miles to the entrance since the trams don’t work. half the rides need to be serviced," Facebook user Jonathan Davis wrote.

Meanwhile, Domino's delivery times have also been delayed with customers feeling the effects since July, according to Bloomberg.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In the company's third-quarter earnings call, CEO Ritch Allison noted that staffing challenges, in part, had a "disproportionate impact on our delivery business."

Hotels are also cutting back on cleaning services and only cleaning rooms upon request, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Like most industries, hotels are struggling to hire enough people to be able to clean rooms daily like they once had.

In fact, hotels are expected to end 2021 with 500,000 fewer employees compared to pre-pandemic times, according to a report by the American Hotel & Lodging Association.

In the past few months, major airlines have also been forced to cancel hundreds of flights due in part to staffing shortages.

Over Halloween weekend, American canceled hundreds of flights as it struggled with staffing shortages.

About two-thirds of the Oct. 31 cancellations were due to a lack of flight attendants in the right places, with almost all the remaining cancellations due to a shortage of pilots, according to internal figures seen by The Associated Press.

The Associated Press contributed to this report