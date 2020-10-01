Expand / Collapse search
Selena Gomez unloads Hamptons-inspired home in Studio City: report

The home, originally listed in 2018, sold quickly after a price reduction

Selena Gomez has officially let go of her Studio City, Calif., abode that for years was a prime stakeout spot for paparazzi.

The actress and singer closed a sale on the three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom bungalow that spanned just under 3,500 square feet for an easily bankable $2.368 million.

Gomez, 28, first listed the San Fernando Valley single-family home for nearly $2.8 million in June 2018, but the recent price reduction quickly brought in a buyer and the sale closed last Friday, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Hamptons-inspired property features a chef’s kitchen, an office with a corner fireplace and a dining room with French door access.

Selena Gomez has reportedly sold her Studio City, Calif., home. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Around the rear of the lot, privacy hedges help to keep onlookers at bay and the landscaping features a lighted patio, swimming pool, lawn and a spa in addition to a Hamptons-inspired guesthouse with a yoga studio and living room.

The “Wolves” songstress recently upgraded to a palatial estate formerly owned by the late rocker Tom Petty for $4.9 million in nearby Encino, where she has since taken up a new title of at-home celebrity chef for her cooking show “Selena + Chef” on HBO Max.

Of filming her new series, Gomez told reporters during a virtual panel in August: “It was actually so strange because there's no one in my house, but there are these cameras everywhere. And so I was just like so confused because they had them in all these beautiful places.”

“And then when I saw what they were doing, I was like, that's so crazy,” Gomez continued. “It comes out so well. It comes out like a normal cooking show. And that was really, really cool, but also very odd because everyone is outside just everywhere. And you're like, 'Hey guys.'”