Selena Gomez's new makeup line to raise money for mental health services in underserved communities

Selena Gomez is setting out to prove that beauty really is skin deep with an inclusive line of cosmetics that support mental health.

The pop star debuted her new makeup line, Rare Beauty, on Thursday, and will donate 1% of all sales toward mental health resources.

The 28-year-old “Lose You to Love Me” singer, who has spoken candidly about her own struggles with anxiety and depression in the past, plans to raise an ambitious $100 million to bring mental health services to underserved communities over the next 10 years.

“Rare Beauty is focused on helping people feel more connected to one another and less alone in the world. The Rare Impact Fund will make a direct impact on many lives and, ultimately, make a difference in the world. I’m proud of the work we’ve begun to do with our partners to offer these services to anyone who needs support,” Gomez said in a statement about her company.

The former Disney Channel star says the always-on mentality of stardom took a toll on her well-being over the years and has credited taking breaks and stepping out of the limelight with helping her find more balance.

"It is not that healthy to be on it all the time because I noticed with me, I got kind of depressed looking at these people who look beautiful and amazing, and it would just get me down a lot so I just think taking breaks is really important. But just know that most of it isn’t real,” she said on Coache's "Dream It Real" podcast last year.

Gomez is the latest celebrity to cater to the ongoing need for inclusivity in the cosmetics industry, offering 48 shades of foundation and liquid concealer in her Rare Beauty line, along with lipsticks, blushes and eyeliners

Fellow celeb Rihanna had previously debuted an inclusive makeup line, Fenty Beauty, in 2017, with 40 shades of foundation. The songstress also earned praise for finally including multiple shades to fit dozens of different skin tones, sending a glaring message to the cosmetics industry to start catering to the beauty of all shades, tones and pigments — not just iterations of the same shades.

It's been a difficult year for the global beauty industry, which, as a whole, took a hit during the coronavirus pandemic, with more people staying at home and face masks eliminating some of the need for makeup. The industry is slated to lose up to 30 percent in revenue this year, and in the U.S., the decline could be as much as 35% if the spread of COVID-19 continues to worsen, according to data from management consultancy McKinsey & Company from June.

Gomez’s Rare Beauty line will be sold at Sephora in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and the Sephora makeup counter inside JC Penney in addition to RareBeauty.com.