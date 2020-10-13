Select Spice Hunter products recalled over salmonella concerns

Sauer Brands, Inc. is voluntarily recalling select The Spice Hunter products over concerns that they may be contaminated with salmonella. The company said the recall comes after a supplier flagged the potential presence of salmonella in specific lots of organic parsley that had been provided for use.

“Those lots of parsley were used on two specific days in our production,” the recall noticed posted on the FDA website said. “We are recalling other products produced on those same days out of an abundance of caution regarding potential cross-contamination.”

No illnesses related to the recall have been reported, but the impacted products were available for retail in stores and through online purchase and had been distributed in Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

The products are packaged in clear glass jars and are labeled with lot codes 20217C, 20220C, 20269C, and 20270C on the white field on the label. A full list of the 29 products can be found here. Anyone who purchased these products is urged to avoid consuming them and to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Those with additional questions are instructed to contact Sauer Brands, Ic. At 1-800-444-3061 on Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM.

Salmonella causes an estimated 1.35 million infections and 420 deaths in the U.S. each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Most people who contract the illness will experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, with symptoms usually occurring within six hours to six days after infection, and lasting up to seven days. Most will recover without specific treatment, but severe cases may require hospitalization.