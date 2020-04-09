SEE: Coronavirus clears crowds from America's busiest landmarks

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the American economy to a standstill, with 16.8 million Americans losing their jobs as public health officials urge people to stay home.

America's busiest cities now stand empty of commuters, tourists, and workers. Across the country, some of the world's business streets and landmarks now sit bare as the federal government takes unprecedented action to pay Americans now forced to stay home.

The following pictures show the ghost towns left behind by millions self-isolating to slow the spread of the disease which has already claimed 16,000 American lives.