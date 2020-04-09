SEE: Coronavirus clears crowds from America's busiest landmarks

Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

Across the country, some of the world's busiest streets and landmarks now sit bare as the federal government takes unprecedented action to pay Americans now forced to stay home.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the American economy to a standstill, with 16.8 million Americans losing their jobs as public health officials urge people to stay home.

America's busiest cities now stand empty of commuters, tourists, and workers. Across the country, some of the world's business streets and landmarks now sit bare as the federal government takes unprecedented action to pay Americans now forced to stay home.

The following pictures show the ghost towns left behind by millions self-isolating to slow the spread of the disease which has already claimed 16,000 American lives.

A person walks across 42nd Street on March 22, 2020, in New York City. The "New York State on PAUSE" executive order, a 10-point policy to assure uniform safety for everyone went onto effect at 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 22. (Gary Hershorn FOX News)