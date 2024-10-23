Search and rescue effort underway for woman who fell overboard from Royal Caribbean cruise ship

A search and rescue effort is underway after a woman fell overboard from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship.

The 66-year-old woman fell overboard from Allure of the Seas around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday 17 miles north of Nassau, Bahamas, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement to FOX Business. The federal agency is assisting the lead agency, Royal Bahamas Defense Force.

The ship left Miami on Monday, cruise tracking website CruiseMapper shows. Its current 4-day itinerary made a stop in Nassau on Tuesday and docked in Coco Cay on Wednesday.

The ship is full of "Swifties" on a Taylor Swift-themed cruise, TMZ reports.

The media outlet says cruisers shelled out $1,573 for double-occupancy rooms and were going to get swag bags with Swift-themed goodies. The artist appeared for two performances in Miami over the weekend.

The Coast Guard has utilized "an HC-144 airplane crew and a MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter crew both from Air Station Miami to assist with the search."

Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas has 2,748 staterooms capable of sailing with 6.826 guests, according to a ship fact sheet. It was built in Finland and made its first voyage on Dec. 5, 2010.

Royal Caribbean released the following statement to FOX Business:



"Our crew immediately launched a search and rescue effort and is working with local authorities. We are also providing support and assistance to the guest's family during this difficult time. To respect the privacy of our guest’s family, we have no additional details to share."