Cruises
Published

Search and rescue effort underway for woman who fell overboard from Royal Caribbean cruise ship

US Coast Guard, Royal Bahamas Defense Force searching for 66-year-old woman who went overboard

Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Jason Liberty discusses 2Q earnings and vacation bookings on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.' video

Royal Caribbean CEO Jason Liberty: We're a little surprised by the pullback

Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Jason Liberty discusses 2Q earnings and vacation bookings on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.'

A search and rescue effort is underway after a woman fell overboard from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship. 

The 66-year-old woman fell overboard from Allure of the Seas around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday 17 miles north of Nassau, Bahamas, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement to FOX Business. The federal agency is assisting the lead agency, Royal Bahamas Defense Force.

The ship left Miami on Monday, cruise tracking website CruiseMapper shows. Its current 4-day itinerary made a stop in Nassau on Tuesday and docked in Coco Cay on Wednesday.

The ship is full of "Swifties" on a Taylor Swift-themed cruise, TMZ reports.

Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas in Bahamas

Allure of the Seas is shown in Nassau, Bahamas.  (Royal Caribbean / Fox News)

The media outlet says cruisers shelled out $1,573 for double-occupancy rooms and were going to get swag bags with Swift-themed goodies. The artist appeared for two performances in Miami over the weekend. 

The Coast Guard has utilized "an HC-144 airplane crew and a MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter crew both from Air Station Miami to assist with the search." 

Allure of the Seas at sea with sun

"From Central Park to the Pool and Sports Zone with FlowRider surf simulators and a zip line, to the Boardwalk and Youth Zone, Allure of the Seas offers thrills and relaxation for travelers of all ages with Royal Caribbean's signature seven-neighborh (Royal Caribbean / Fox News)

Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas upgrade coming.

In August 2024, Royal Caribbean revealed a first look at the more than $100 million amplification coming to the game-changing Allure of the Seas. (Royal Caribbean / Fox News)

Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas has 2,748 staterooms capable of sailing with 6.826 guests, according to a ship fact sheet. It was built in Finland and made its first voyage on Dec. 5, 2010. 

Royal Caribbean released the following statement to FOX Business:

"Our crew immediately launched a search and rescue effort and is working with local authorities. We are also providing support and assistance to the guest's family during this difficult time. To respect the privacy of our guest’s family, we have no additional details to share."