Disney Cruise Line no longer accepting photocopies of guest birth certificates

Disney Cruise Line (DCL) is now requiring that guests who use their birth certificate to board provide their original, rather than a photocopy, according to an email sent to guests.

"For round trip sailings departing from the U.S., Guests using a birth certificate as citizenship documentation are reminded that only an original state-issued birth certificate is acceptable," the email shared by Disney Cruise Line Blog reads. "Guests 16 years of age and older are also required to present a physical government-issued photo ID."



The email continues, "Children 15 years of age and younger will need to present an original state-issued birth certificate but do not need to present a government-issued photo ID. Photocopies of birth certificates will not be accepted."

The change is for passengers partaking in "closed-loop cruises," which begin and end in the same U.S. port and travel within the Western Hemisphere. They do not require passports.

DISNEY TO LAUNCH 9TH CRUISE SHIP TO REACH 'SOME OF OUR BIGGEST FANS'

"For added security we recommend that you carry a valid passport with you," DCL's frequently asked questions page states. "In addition to providing you and your family with approved identification for boarding the ship, having a passport prepares you to travel to any destination should the need arise."

"In the unlikely event that you experience an emergency during your cruise that requires you to fly home from a foreign port, your passport allows you to board the flight without delay," the site explains.

DISNEY CRUISE LINE SETTING SAIL ON FIRST ASIA-BASED SHIP IN 2025

The changes are detailed on the "passports, visas and citizenship documentation" page on the cruise line's website.

Disney Cruise Line did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for comment.

Disney Cruise Line is rapidly expanding and soon expects to launch more routes from international destinations as it continues to target families in the cruise market.

In July, the company announced its ninth ship would set sail from Tokyo by early 2029.

Prior to that, Disney announced it would be setting sail from Singapore next year with the Disney Adventure.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 89.09 +0.86 +0.97%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Disney Cruise Line started in 1998 and currently sails to destinations in the Bahamas, Caribbean, Europe, Alaska, Mexico, Canada, Hawaii, the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, with a fleet of five ships – the Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy and Disney Wish.

The sixth ship, the Disney Treasure, will first set sail this winter from Port Canaveral, Florida, for a seven-night eastern Caribbean cruise.