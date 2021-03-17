Ex-NHL star Sean Avery, model Hilary Rhoda selling NYC duplex for $2.6M

Hilary Rhoda — the model married to Toronto-born, fashion-forward former NHL player Sean Avery — are listing their Noho home for $2.67 million.

Rhoda, 33, told Architectural Digest back in 2017 that she had moved in 10 years earlier — when she paid $2 million for the unit, according to property records.

Today, the couple spends most of their time on the West Coast, where they welcomed baby Nash in July.

The modern duplex at 21 Astor Place is in a landmarked building that dates to 1892 and was once a “mercantile library,” Rhoda told AD.

The just-renovated two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is on the second floor.

At 1,814 square feet, it features a large, open entertaining space and a chef’s kitchen.

Charming details include 11-foot ceilings, exposed brick walls, columns, recessed lighting and a palladium arched window.

There’s also a pandemic-friendly home office on the main floor.

A cantilevered staircase — that was once incorporated into Rhoda’s badass exercise routine — leads to the main bedroom with an ensuite bathroom. Amenities in the 11-story building include a gym.

Avery, 40, a former New York Ranger and fashion badboy, had tried his hand at real estate in the Hamptons, where he sold a home he bought for $850,000 in 2015 for $1.8 million two years later.

The Astor Place listing broker is Corcoran’s Steve Gold, star of “Million Dollar Listing New York,” who declined to comment.