‘Scarface’ remake lands 'Call Me by Your Name' director Luca Guadagnino

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Say hello to a new “Scarface” director.

“Call Me by Your Name” filmmaker Luca Guadagnino is set to head a Universal Pictures remake of the classic film, marking the third iteration of the crime saga. The original was made in 1932 and was directed by Howard Hawks and Richard Rosson, it was remade in 1983 starring Al Pacino and it was directed by Brian De Palma.

MOVIE-RELATED TOYS, MERCHANDISE STILL HIT STORES DESPITE FILM DELAYS

The 1983 release made $66 million in global box office sales.

The new film will be set in Los Angeles and be based on a screenplay by writers Joel and Ethan Coen, according to multiple reports.

DISNEY MAKES 'HAMILTON' MOVIE STREAMABLE IN JULY, MORE THAN A YEAR EARLY

Guadagnino recently helmed a remake of “Suspiria” for Amazon Studios, starring Dakota Johnson. His drama, “Call Me by Your Name,” won an Academy Award in 2018.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

No release date or casting details have been announced for the latest “Scarface,” because the coronavirus pandemic continues to take its toll on the movie industry. Since March, nearly all of the United States’ 40,000 silver screens have gone dark, according to the New York Post.

Universal said last month that the debuts of films including “Wicked” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” would be delayed due to the outbreak.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS