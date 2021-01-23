Expand / Collapse search
Saturday's Powerball jackpot estimated at $20 million

Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot was estimated to be at least $20 million, according to the game’s official website.

The drawing was scheduled to be held at 11 p.m. ET.

Saturday’s Powerball drawing is the first since Wednesday, when a ticket sold in Maryland allowed its owner to claim a $731.1 million prize.

That ticket was sold at Coney Market, a convenience store in Lonaconing, in Allegany County, according to The Associated Press. It marked the first Powerball jackpot win in more than four months, the AP reported.

A ticket for the U.S. lottery Powerball sits on a counter in a store on Kenmare Street in New York City, Feb. 22, 2017. (Reuters)

Wednesday’s huge Powerball jackpot was followed Friday by a massive $1 billion Mega Millions prize.

That Mega Millions winning ticket was sold in Novi, Mich., a suburb of Detroit, according to the AP.

The winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased at a Kroger grocery store, the news outlet reported. It was the first Mega Millions winner since Sept. 15, when someone in Wisconsin bought a winning ticket.

Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.