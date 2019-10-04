No more SAT? One university system might not require it anymore

The stress of being put under the clock for a standardized test might be lessened for students considering the University of California.

UC schools are considering not requiring the SAT from their potential students as a reported means to more fairly differentiate applicants.

The debate of whether standardized tests should no longer be required drew different takes on FOX Business' '"Bulls & Bears."

“If you take these tests away - if you take the standardization away, kids, if they lose any sort of sense to have some rigor - to have some discipline, and that's what's happening in this country." - Jackie DeAngelis

Fox Business reporter Jackie DeAngelis also brought up the current legal cases surrounding affluent parents buying their children’s way into college by large donations or, in some cases, even bribery. She noted how troubling that thought is and how the SAT must remain in place.

The University of California once used the SAT as a requirement in its admissions process, making the school highly selective with an admissions rate of 15 percent.

Administrators are still discussing the issue.

If the 10 University of California campuses eliminate the need for applicants to take the SAT, other means of testing might be put in its place.

Socioeconomic factors, race, geographical location, family history, grades, and extracurricular activities are other variables the admissions team reviews for any possible new student.

The acceptance rates for undergraduate programs and campuses vary. For example, UC - Santa Cruz has an acceptance rate of 51.6% while the venerable UCLA has a rate of 14%.

Standardized tests are one of the many ways to compare applicants' ability to perform academically.