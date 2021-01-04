Oregon mayor encouraging coronavirus lockdown defiance calls on governor to 'change her guidelines'

As the state of Oregon languishes under extreme coronavirus restrictions, one mayor is fighting back against Democratic Gov. Kate Brown’s mandates in order to save small business.

Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam told FOX Business’ “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” Monday that some businesses are on the brink of extinction and Brown needs to revise the restrictions.

“If the governor doesn’t want people breaking her mandate, then she needs to change her guidelines,” he said. “These businesses are to the end. They have to open ... The choice before them is to lose everything they worked for their entire lives or to go against this mandate."

The state’s “extreme risk” restrictions include limiting household gatherings to a six-person maximum, restricting restaurant capacity to 50 people, and closing fitness and recreation centers.

Pulliam said that despite the restrictions, businesses in Sandy have been reopening thier doors at “high risk” while utilizing proper safety measures such as mask-wearing, sanitizing and social distancing. Gov. Brown has yet to respond to the movement.

The mayor emphasized that the power to rebuild small businesses lies within the people and his push to disobey orders is the first step in making a change.

“It’s been really heartwarming, as we’ve watched lines around the block supporting a lot of these local businesses over the weekend,” he said. “It’s been really encouraging watching people walk in with their flags, singing patriotic songs with tears in their eyes ... We look forward to more businesses opening."