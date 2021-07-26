Some San Francisco bars requiring COVID-19 vaccine proof

The president of the San Francisco Bar Owner Alliance group says about 85% of members support requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccine status for indoor customers. Several bars have already moved to instate such a policy, according to local reports.

Ben Bleiman, the group’s president, told KTVU that the group of about 500 members would be "making a decision" about an official requirement this week. However, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, not all members would be required to enforce the requirement.

"We’re going to make it next week, we’re going to decide on whether all of the bars together in the San Francisco Bar Owner Alliance are going to require proof of vaccination or a 72-hour negative test to enter any bar," Bleiman told KTVU.

Some bars have already instated such requirements, which they said is not a moral stance but rather a move to protect their staff and other patrons.

"Proof of vaccination either means you have your actual card or photo of your card," Texas Enkil, manager of 7 Stills Brewery and Distillery, told NBC Bay Area. "But that’s only inside. Outside you can dine or drink in our beer garden, no proof of vaccination required."

Earlier this month, all Bay Area counties began strongly urging that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask while indoors.

"Businesses are urged to adopt universal masking requirements for customers entering indoor areas of their businesses to provide better protection to their employees and customers," a news release posted July 16 said, in part. " Workplaces must comply with Cal/OSHA requirements and fully vaccinated employees are encouraged to wear masks indoors if their employer has not confirmed the vaccination status of those around them."

The current seven-day average, which has a five-day lag, saw 118 new cases reported on July 17, an increase of 100 compared to one month prior.