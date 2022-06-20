San Diego food truck chef spends $2,000 on gas each month

Record-high gas prices aren’t just taking a toll on our Honda Accords.

Many of America’s businesses that depend on fuel in order to function are finding themselves in the deep end of high costs.

Z’s Buddies Sushi food truck, based in San Diego, is shelling out about $2,000 per month for gas to keep his business on the road, according to its chef.

Food truck chef Hector Pliego talked to "Fox & Friends" on Monday and explained that not only are gas prices continuously on the rise — but the price of food has become increasingly expensive as well.

Even though Z’s Buddies is not as profitable currently because of high prices, Pliego said the sushi vendor has never raised its prices.

"I hope the gas price and the food cost goes down next year and that way we can make a little more profit," he said.

The average cost of gas in California is $6.39 a gallon as of right now.

Pliego revealed that the $200 he put into his gas tank recently will run his food truck for three days.

While high costs are hitting businesses quit hard, Pliego hopes customers will continue to visit the truck and experience Z’s signature cuisine.

"We’re trying to make whatever we can for the people out there," he said.

"Maybe someone will want to eat something different."

"That’s why we’re trying to have the same prices and have everybody happy," he also said.