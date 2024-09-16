Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Walmart
Published | Updated

Sam's Club boosting pay for workers

Sam’s Club's average hourly wage has increased nearly 30% over the last 5 years

close
FOX Business' Gerri Willis talks to Janette Spiezio, owner of Sustainable Haus Mercantile, as retailers gear up for the start of the holiday season on 'The Big Money Show.' video

Retailers offer deals extra early for the holiday season

FOX Business' Gerri Willis talks to Janette Spiezio, owner of Sustainable Haus Mercantile, as retailers gear up for the start of the holiday season on 'The Big Money Show.'

Sam's Club, the membership-only warehouse owned by Walmart, is boosting pay for roughly 100,000 frontline workers. 

The company created a road map for associates "to plan and pursue more predictable, longer-term financial futures." It can be seen as a way to boost and retain its current workforce in the highly competitive retail environment. 

In the retail sector, turnover in 2022 averaged 60%, Sam's Club said.

CHRISTMAS IN SEPTEMBER: HERE'S WHY RETAILERS ARE ALREADY PULLING OUT THE HOLIDAY-THEMED GOODS

Under Sam’s Club’s new plan, "hourly wages will progress faster in their pay range, expanding the increase to between 3% and 6% based on years of service." The average hourly rate for Sam’s Club associates is anticipated to be above $19. The company also announced that its also giving associates the "potential to earn thousands of dollars annually in bonuses."

Sam's Club

A shopper stocks up on merchandise at a Sam's Club store on January 12, 2018 in Streamwood, Illinois.  ( Scott Olson/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The pay increase helps keep employees engaged and increases the likelihood that they will stay with the company. According to Sam's Club, the primary reason customers renew their membership is because of the experience they have with associates. 

Sam’s Club's average hourly wage has increased nearly 30% over the last five years. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
WMT WALMART INC. 80.60 +0.94 +1.18%

MORE THAN A THIRD OF HOLIDAY SHOPPERS WILL SPEND LESS THIS YEAR THAN IN 2023

Sam's Club

Sam's Club manager Carlos Limones restocks water during a heatwave on July 21, 2022, in Houston, Texas.  (Brandon Bell/Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Our new approach is one step in a series of investments we’ve made in our people over the last several years, all designed to provide more meaningful jobs and build successful teams," Sam's Club CEO Chris Nicholas said in a statement. 

The pay raise announcement comes just as retailers have started to prepare for the busy holiday season, which includes boosting their workforces. 

Target and Aldi, for example, have already announced hiring sprees to help with the increase in shoppers throughout the season.  