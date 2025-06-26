Sam's Club adds 'hot baked' food item to members-only delivery service

Sam's Club is about a month into delivering "hot baked pizza" to members' doors.

The retail giant, owned by Walmart, said it got into the pizza delivery business following member feedback.

"Since launching pizza delivery in late May, we’ve been encouraged by the strong response from members," a statement from a Sam's Club spokesperson to FOX Business said.



"Early performance has exceeded expectations, with robust demand, high repeat order rates, and enthusiastic feedback from members seeking affordable, high-quality meals delivered hot and fresh," it said.

The pizza varieties offered for delivery are pepperoni, cheese and four-meat. They can make it to members' doors "in as little as three hours," Sam's Club said in a May statement.

Sam's Club says its Member's Mark 16-inch pizzas are "a go-to for family dinners, game-day spreads and one-swipe lunches" that feed "the whole crew."

"At just $8.98, it’s a meal deal that’s hard to beat, and now, harder to resist," Sam's Club said.

The wholesaler recommends pairing the pie with salads, beverages and "fresh-baked treats from the Bakery."

"And because all these items are available through Delivery from Club, members can mix and match pizza with other essentials, ensuring fewer trips and more time around the table," Sam's Club said.

Sam's Club delivery is free for its Plus members with orders over $50, $12 for Club members. Express delivery is $8 extra.

Sam's Club has long been known for its technology for shoppers. The retailer offers members "Scan & Go," which allows them to skip traditional checkouts. Recently, it introduced the AI check, known as "Just Go," that verifies goods as customers leave, eliminating the need for receipt checks at the door.

"When we talk about innovation, it’s not just about what’s new — it’s about what makes life easier for our members," Kurt Hess, Group Director, Operations and Implementation at Sam’s Club, said in a statement. "Pizza delivery is a perfect example: it brings together value, convenience and one of our most-loved Café items in a way that fits how people shop today."