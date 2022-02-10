Salesforce unveils 'Trailblazer Ranch' to reconnect remote employees

After two years of working remotely, Salesforce has signed a multi-year lease for a new retreat designed to allow employees to reconnect in person and make more time for their own well-being.

Trailblazer Ranch is a 75-acre, 140-room resort located in the redwoods of Scotts Valley, California, about 70 miles south of San Francisco. The resort is run by 1440 Multiversity, a nonprofit that offers "rest and renewal" stays to companies and organizations.

"From the moment guests step foot on the Ranch, they’ll become immersed in Salesforce’s culture," Salesforce president and chief people officer Brent Hyder said in a blog post on Thursday. "They’ll have the opportunity to participate in tactile experiences like guided nature walks, restorative yoga, garden tours, group cooking classes, art journaling, and meditation."

Beginning in March, the property will be used to host onboarding for new employees, trainings, skill building and talent development events.

"Learning, planning and team-building are important to the Trailblazer Ranch experience, but we can accomplish this in a whole new way — surrounded by nature, with wellbeing, giving back and fun at the center," Hyder added.

A Salesforce spokesperson told FOX Business that it plans to welcome 10,000 employees to Trailblazer Ranch between March and the end of the year.

Visits to the ranch will last for about two nights, but could extend longer in the future. Financial terms of the lease were not disclosed.

Once the pandemic is over, the majority of Salesforce's 70,000 employees will work on a hybrid model, coming into the office one to three days per week.