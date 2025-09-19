Salad chain to close 41 stores nationwide

Salad and Go said it is closing 41 stores nationwide to focus on strengthening operations in the Dallas metro area and Oklahoma.

The company will shut down all locations in Houston, Austin and San Antonio, as well as some in the Dallas metro area and Oklahoma.

"Our presence in Texas will remain strong in Dallas. We are reducing our footprint in Houston, Austin and San Antonio to allow us to focus on strengthening the Dallas Metro Area and Oklahoma," Salad and Go CEO Mike Tattersfield said in a statement. "We continue to believe in the Texas market and its long-term potential."

The Phoenix-based chain will continue to operate all existing stores in the city, as well as Tucson, Arizona, and Las Vegas.

"Concentrating our efforts will allow us to strengthen the brand and invest more in improving quality, driving innovation and building community," Tattersfield said.

Salad and Go operates more than 140 company-owned stores across Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and Nevada, all of which are drive-through and grab-and-go only. In addition to salads, its menu includes wraps, soup, drinks and breakfast burritos and bowls.

Tattersfield, who took over as chief executive in late April and became a minority owner, said in an interview that the company will have a "much more disciplined growth rate."

"We really need to leverage the product aspect of our kitchens and be really innovative on things that our customers are asking us for," he told QSR magazine in May, just weeks into his new role. "They constantly ask us, ‘You should try this, you should try that.’ I think we should listen and make sure to see we can scale those things."

Salad and Go was founded in 2013 in Gilbert, Arizona, and aims to source ingredients locally, helping the company price its menu items under $10.

"While this moment is difficult, we know the change will ultimately give us the foundation we need to grow stronger and make delicious, nutritious food accessible to all," Tattersfield said.