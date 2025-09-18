Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Restaurants
Published

Olive Garden tests smaller portion menu at reduced prices nationwide with 'encouraging' results

The Italian chain is testing lighter entrées across 40% of locations

close
Amy Zhou, executive director of operations at Gracious Hospitality Management, shares how reservation scalping affects the restaurant industry. video

Restaurants fight back against reservation scalpers

Amy Zhou, executive director of operations at Gracious Hospitality Management, shares how reservation scalping affects the restaurant industry.

Darden Restaurants is experimenting with smaller servings at Olive Garden, testing out a "Lighter Portion Entrées" menu across 40% of its locations, the company announced in its quarterly earnings call on Thursday.

The new menu section, which offers smaller portions and a reduced price on seven of its existing entrées, is an additional option for guests and is "not replacing anything" on the Italian-American restaurant chain's menu, a spokesperson for Darden Restaurants told FOX Business in an email.

OWNER OF OLIVE GARDEN, LONGHORN STEAKHOUSE BRANDS LOOKS TO OFFLOAD CARIBBEAN RESTAURANT CHAIN

The reduced portions section includes Olive Garden's Chicken Parmigiana, Eggplant Parmigiana, Lasagna Classico, Five Cheese Ziti al Forno, Cheese Ravioli, Spaghetti & Meatballs and Fettuccine Alfredo, according to Darden Restaurants.

customers walking into an Olive Garden restaurant

Customers enter an Olive Garden restaurant in Pittsburg, California, on Dec. 9, 2022. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via / Getty Images)

The lighter portion entrées are priced between $12.99 and $13.99, though they vary by market, the spokesperson told FOX Business.

OLIVE GARDEN PARENT CEO SAYS FAST FOOD INFLATION DRIVING CUSTOMERS TO SIT-DOWN FRANCHISES

The initial response from customers has been "encouraging," with customers rating the chain 15% higher on affordability, Rick Cardenas, president and CEO of Darden Restaurants, said on Thursday's earnings call. 

Darden Restaurants Logo Displayed On Smartphone Screen

In this photo illustration, a smartphone shows the logo of Darden Restaurants Inc. (Cheng Xin/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Diners have also said they were satisfied with the amount of food they received despite smaller servings, according to Cardenas. 

OLIVE GARDEN RAISING MENU PRICES AGAIN

"These items, available at dinner and all day during the weekend, still offer abundant portions and come with Olive Garden's never-ending first course of unlimited breadsticks and unlimited soup or salad," Cardenas said. "… I have confidence in Olive Garden's initiatives for the year, as well as their five-year roadmap to sustain long-term growth and success."

Create your own pasta--Spaghetti, Traditional Meat Sauce and Meatballs at Olive Garden photographed in Hyattsville, MD.

Olive Garden pasta is photographed in Hyattsville, Maryland. (Deb Lindsey For The Washington Post via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Darden Restaurants, based out of Orlando, Florida, is also the parent company of restaurants, including LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House and Ruth's Chris Steak House. The company's stock fell roughly 7% on Thursday after reporting mixed quarterly results.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Darden Restaurants announced in June it was planning to open more Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants. Earlier this year, Texas Roadhouse replaced Olive Garden as America’s top casual dining chain. Olive Garden had held the title since 2018, but a resurgence in Texas Roadhouse’s popularity pushed the casual steakhouse ahead.