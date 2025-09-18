Olive Garden tests smaller portion menu at reduced prices nationwide with 'encouraging' results

Darden Restaurants is experimenting with smaller servings at Olive Garden, testing out a "Lighter Portion Entrées" menu across 40% of its locations, the company announced in its quarterly earnings call on Thursday.

The new menu section, which offers smaller portions and a reduced price on seven of its existing entrées, is an additional option for guests and is "not replacing anything" on the Italian-American restaurant chain's menu, a spokesperson for Darden Restaurants told FOX Business in an email.

OWNER OF OLIVE GARDEN, LONGHORN STEAKHOUSE BRANDS LOOKS TO OFFLOAD CARIBBEAN RESTAURANT CHAIN

The reduced portions section includes Olive Garden's Chicken Parmigiana, Eggplant Parmigiana, Lasagna Classico, Five Cheese Ziti al Forno, Cheese Ravioli, Spaghetti & Meatballs and Fettuccine Alfredo, according to Darden Restaurants.

The lighter portion entrées are priced between $12.99 and $13.99, though they vary by market, the spokesperson told FOX Business.

OLIVE GARDEN PARENT CEO SAYS FAST FOOD INFLATION DRIVING CUSTOMERS TO SIT-DOWN FRANCHISES

The initial response from customers has been "encouraging," with customers rating the chain 15% higher on affordability, Rick Cardenas, president and CEO of Darden Restaurants, said on Thursday's earnings call.

Diners have also said they were satisfied with the amount of food they received despite smaller servings, according to Cardenas.

OLIVE GARDEN RAISING MENU PRICES AGAIN

"These items, available at dinner and all day during the weekend, still offer abundant portions and come with Olive Garden's never-ending first course of unlimited breadsticks and unlimited soup or salad," Cardenas said. "… I have confidence in Olive Garden's initiatives for the year, as well as their five-year roadmap to sustain long-term growth and success."

Darden Restaurants, based out of Orlando, Florida, is also the parent company of restaurants, including LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House and Ruth's Chris Steak House. The company's stock fell roughly 7% on Thursday after reporting mixed quarterly results.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Darden Restaurants announced in June it was planning to open more Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants. Earlier this year, Texas Roadhouse replaced Olive Garden as America’s top casual dining chain. Olive Garden had held the title since 2018, but a resurgence in Texas Roadhouse’s popularity pushed the casual steakhouse ahead.