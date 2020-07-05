What are safe summer activities, exercises for coronavirus social distancing?

As the temperature has risen and states have begun to ease coronavirus restrictions, Americans have been trying to find physical activities that allow them to remain six feet apart and minimize the chance of infection.

The U.S Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has issued guidance on which activities and exercises are social distance-friendly through its Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion. Here are the activities the government agency has recommended for adults, teenagers and children who are prioritizing health and wellness in the absence of traditional gyms.

For adults, HHS recommends activities that help to get the heart beating faster for at least 150 minutes per week. More intense activities such as running can be done for at least 75 minutes per week.

Alternatively, the agency makes it a point that any physical activity can help improve an adult’s health – even if it’s only for five minutes.

Moderate-intensity aerobic activities for adults

Bicycling

Swimming

Walking/running

Basketball drills

Gardening/yardwork

Additionally, the Department of Health and Human Services recommends strength training activities be done for muscles at least two days a week for adults.

Muscle-strengthening activities for adults

Weight lifting

Pushups

For children and teens between the ages of six and 17, HHS recommends more frequent exercise. The agency said this age group should take part in a moderately intense aerobic activity for at least 60 minutes a day or a vigorous aerobic activity for at least three days a week.

Moderate-intensity aerobic activities for kids and teens

Bicycling

Skateboarding

Basketball drills

Walking/running

Hiking

Dancing

Swimming

As part of HHS's recommended 60 minutes of physical activity for kids and teens, the agency said strength-training activities should be done at least three days a week.

Muscle-strengthening activities for kids and teens

Climbing

Pushups

Monkey bars

Unlike their adult counterparts, the Department of Health recommends bone-strengthening activities for kids and teens because "bones need pressure to get stronger."

Bone-strengthening activities for kids and teens

Running

Jumping rope

Weight-bearing

