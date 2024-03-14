Expand / Collapse search
Royal Caribbean cancels Labadee, Haiti port stops out of 'abundance of caution'

Cruise line says it is monitoring, evaluating situation in Haiti, which has been rocked by gang violence

Royal Caribbean cruises will no longer sail to Haiti for at least the next week, the company’s CEO says, as gang violence and political turmoil have plunged the Caribbean nation into chaos. 

Michael Bayley wrote in a Facebook post Thursday that "We have suspended calls into Labadee, Haiti for the next 7 days and will continue suspension on a rolling basis with 3 days advance notification to our guests sailing on itineraries impacted and changed as we monitor and evaluate the situation in Haiti." 

Labadee is described by Royal Caribbean as a private destination on the country’s northern coast with "pristine sands, coral reefs and jungle-covered hilltops nestling lagoon-like bays." 

"The safety and security of our guests, crew, and communities we visit are our top priority," a Royal Caribbean spokesperson said Thursday in a statement to FOX Business. "Our Global Security and Intel Team is closely monitoring the evolving situation in Haiti, and in an abundance of caution, we are temporarily making adjustments to sailings visiting Labadee. 

Royal Caribbean Labadee, Haiti cruise port

Cruise passengers disembark from the Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas cruise ship on Royal Caribbean's private coastal peninsula of Labadee, Haiti.  (Ron Buskirk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We will continue to monitor and reassess calls as needed, and will communicate updates with guests directly," the spokesperson added. 

Tensions remain high in Haiti on Thursday as gangs have overrun the country. Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced Tuesday that he will resign, bowing to international pressure to do so. In a statement, Henry agreed to leave office once a transitional presidential council is created and an interim prime minister is named. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
RCL ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP 132.11 +2.37 +1.83%

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken then said on Wednesday said the crisis in Haiti "has been a long unfolding story" that will require coordination from the international community to solve. 

Beaches in Labadee, Haiti

Labadee is a Royal Caribbean cruise port on Haiti's northern coast. (Ron Buskirk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The suffering of the Haitian people, Blinken said, can only be solved by a functioning democracy as well as humanitarian and developmental assistance to rebuild the economy.  

However some political parties within Haiti are coming out in opposition to the transitional presidential council plan, The Associated Press reported Thursday. 

U.S. military officials also said Wednesday that a Marine anti-terrorism unit has been deployed to protect the American embassy in Port-au-Prince. 

Unrest in Port-au-Prince, Haiti

National Police stand guard outside the empty National Penitentiary after a small fire inside in downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Thursday, March 14. This is the same facility that armed gangs stormed on March 2 and hundreds of inmates escaped.  (AP/Odelyn Joseph / AP Images)

"U.S. citizens in Haiti should depart Haiti as soon as possible by commercial or other privately available transportation options, in light of the current security situation and infrastructure challenges," the State Department warns on its website. "U.S. citizens wishing to depart Port-au-Prince should monitor local news and only do so when considered safe." 

FOX Business’ Lawrence Richard and Bradford Betz contributed to this report. 