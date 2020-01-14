Roy Rogers’ merchandise launch aims to expand the brand

Roy Rogers Restaurants is looking to make its superfans happy and turn a quick profit with branded merchandise. The quick-service restaurant announced the opening of its Roy Rogers General Store on the business’ Twitter account Monday morning.

“Out with the old and in with the new! Revamp your 2020 style with a Western twang at Roy Rogers General Store! The best merch in the biz',” the tweet said.

The online store features a variety of t-shirts, sweatshirts, headwear and water bottles that are priced under $30. The brand’s priciest item is a set of Roy Rogers logo-emblazoned cornhole boards that cost $299.95.

“We wanted to create a fun way for our fans to carry our brand deeper into their communities,” Jeremy Biser, the executive vice president for Roy Rogers said in a press release Monday.

“By displaying the Roy Rogers name and affiliated images on a variety of everyday and specialty items, they’ll not only reveal their passion for our brand but will also inspire others to come try – or retry – our famous roast beef sandwiches, fried chicken, burgers and other fan favorites.” - Roy Rogers Executive Vice President Jeremy Biser

“Our branded items make great gifts for Royalists, novelty merchandise fans and others, too,” Mark Jenkins, a senior director of marketing for Roy Rogers added.

He also said the Roy Rogers General Store may add to its branded merchandise with permanent or limited-edition releases.

The gear is a celebration of the restaurant’s cowboy heritage and popular food items like the Double-R-Bar Burger, according to the release.

Several shirts feature either a bronco-riding rodeo cowboy, long-horn cattle and cacti. Others have minimalistic-style text that says “Howdy!” across its chest. There is even an infant-sized onesie in this style as well.

For those who are a fan of the Roy Rogers logo, there are variations of tops and hats to choose from.

This news comes at a time when fast-food companies are trying to innovate business models to include seasonal apparel. KFC and Taco Bell cashed in on Halloween costume sales in October while Dunkin’ and White Castle are still selling limited-edition holiday merch.

Notably, the Taco Bell Shop also sells a wide array of everyday and specialty clothing items, which includes $40 sweatshirts and a $169 one-piece swimsuit.

As of 2020, there are 48 Roy Rogers locations in six Mid-Atlantic states in the U.S. The company is launching a new expansion effort to grow the brand beyond these locations, according to the release.

Roy Rogers has been in business for 52 years.