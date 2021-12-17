Rockettes cancel some performances due to COVID-19

Concerns surrounding the resurgence of coronavirus cases prompted the Radio City Rockettes to cancel all of its shows on Friday.

The Rockettes announced that four planned performances of "The Christmas Spectacular" will not go on due to a "breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the production."

"We apologize for the inconvenience, and will make announcements about future shows as soon as possible," the Rockettes said in a statement Friday.

This year’s holiday season is turning into a redux of restrictions and cancellations amid another spike in infections.

The four performances were scheduled to start at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Guests will be refunded their tickets, according to the Rockettes.

The recent surge in cases has already forced New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to mandate masks in all indoor public places unless the businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement.

Hochul said the decision to reinstitute a mask mandate was based on a rising number of cases and hospitalizations, which has been especially pronounced in parts of upstate New York.

The Associated Press contributed to this report