New York Ritz-Carlton to close for renovations amid coronavirus pandemic

The Ritz-Carlton hotel in White Plains, New York, will temporarily shut down to undergo a "significant renovation" and rebranding before reopening in 2021 to join Marriott International's Autograph Collection brand of 192 hotels worldwide, according to an announcement by the hotel's owners, New York investment firm Glacial Capital Partners.

The closure comes as the coronavirus pandemic continues to weigh heavily on the hotel industry.

"The announcement of the major reinvestment in this vitally important downtown property is welcome news not only for White Plains, but for Westchester County and the entire region," said Marsha Gordon, president and CEO of the Business Council of Westchester in a statement. "Retaining the Five-Star rating as a Marriott International Autograph Collection hotel assures that the venue will continue to attract a wide range of audiences and both social and business functions and events."

The decision comes in an effort to "meet the changing demands of the future affluent travelers who will seek out full-service accommodations that are both contemporary and luxurious in look and feel."

According to the statement, the multi-million dollar project will begin this summer, including a redesigned lobby and renovation of all 146 of its rooms. It will also include upgrades to the hotel gym, spa and pool and an expansion of the hotel's ballroom and private event spaces to include a new bridal suite and seating capacity for 400 people.

The Residences at The Ritz-Carlton, Westchester will continue to remain under the management of The Ritz-Carlton.

According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notice issued to New York State's Department of Labor on June 11, the Ritz-Carlton's employees have been furloughed since March 14 due to COVID-19. The filing added that the hotel would cease operations on Sept. 10 due to a termination of the hotel's management agreement, affecting 186 of the hotel's 238 employees.

