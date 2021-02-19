A look inside the glitzy Ritz-Carlton where Ted Cruz stayed in Cancun

When Tex Sen. Ted Cruz ditched his freezing state for the warm climes of Mexico, he picked the glitzy Ritz-Carlton in Cancun — the only Forbes five-star resort in the getaway city, where rooms start at $309, according to reports.

The hacienda-style resort — one of three Ritz-Carltons in Mexico – features 363 guest rooms and one of the largest beachfronts in the Cancun Hotel Zone, with 17,000 square feet of sand featuring private cabanas, Forbes reports.

“It is from this enviable vantage point that resort guests can experience the many charms of this tropical destination, all while enjoying the anticipatory service, luxury accommodations and carefully curated amenities that have come to make The Ritz-Carlton so distinctive,” the hotel boasts on its website.

The swanky hotel’s rooms offer floor-to-ceiling windows, beds wrapped in 400-count Egyptian sheets and private balconies overlooking the azure waters of the Caribbean along the barrier isle, according to the mag.

The Ritz-Carlton also touts itself as a gastronomic paradise that offers nine dining options.

“At The Ritz-Carlton, Cancun, food is only the first part of the culinary experience,” the hotel’s website says.

“Whether you enjoy fine dining at Fantino, master Mexican cuisine at an interactive class or savor some of the more than 100 tequilas at D-Lounge, each restaurant pairs vibrant flavors with memorable Cancun moments.”

The popular Frommer’s travel guide described the dining at the resort as “a theatrical experience.”

“It begins in the opulent anteroom with superb cocktails and a selection of wines, and continues into the candlelit dining room all the way through to the caramel coconut soufflé and other divine desserts,” it says in a review.

“The menu has a classic feel, with steak that seems juicier than you can get anywhere else, as well as expertly prepared lobster and lamb. The lineup, which changes frequently, is enlivened by contemporary flavors and combinations such as spicy blackened snapper, grouper or other fish, roast duck with chipotle sweet potato puree and tequila sauce, and and tuna loin with coconut foam,” it adds.

And if the Republican lawmaker wished to revitalize his “mind, body and soul,” as the hotel describes the experience, he could have ventured to its spa, “where custom-crafted treatments inspired by ancient Mayan rituals transport hotel guests to another world.”

“Using locally-sourced ingredients and tapping into the centuries-old healing traditions of Mexico’s native cultures, the spa is a true oasis of wellness and beauty,” it says.

“Indulge in an authentic Mayan warm stone massage, relax with an organic facial or reconnect with Mother Nature with a volcanic red clay body wrap. Designed to reflect its tranquil tropical environs, the spa’s serene relaxation gardens and secluded terraces invite travelers to Cancun to reflect and unwind.”

Amid public outrage, Cruz left the luxurious oasis Thursday — a couple of days earlier than planned — and returned to Texas, where he faced the music from outraged citizens who shouted at him to resign.

The seemingly chastened lawmaker apologized for his faux pas, saying the ill-timed jaunt was “obviously a mistake and in hindsight I wouldn’t have done it.”