Ritas Thanksgiving contest will fly you home for the holiday. Here’s how to enter

Ritas, the Anheuser-Busch brand, will pay for you to go home this Thanksgiving, but there’s a twist.

Continue Reading Below

The “Meet the Parents” contest winners will bring home their significant other as well -- maybe even for the first time.

The sweepstakes was first announced on Ritas' social media accounts on Nov. 14, with the opening of the contest.

CHICK-FIL-A INFURIATES CONSERVATIVE CUSTOMERS BY CAVING TO LGBTQ PROTESTS

“Thinking about your S.O. meeting your parents got you like 😬?” the brand said in an Instagram post. “First, chill. Second, tell us in the comments what you’ll #NeverApologize for loving about your bf/gf/theyf, use the #Sweepstakes, and we’ll pick 20 of you to receive a free flight (and some Cran-Ber-Rita) to help sweeten the day. Link in bio for rules. 21+ only pls.”

The contest runs from Nov. 14 until 11:59 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Nov. 18, according to the official rules.

To enter, contestants must follow @ritas on Instagram and post a video in the comments section of one of the brand’s sweepstakes posts.

THANKSGIVING DINNER GETS HIPSTER OVERHAUL: ‘GRANDMA SERVES GLUTEN-FREE DRESSING’

“Tell us what you’ll #NeverApologize for loving about your significant other in the comments section of the Sweepstakes post and include the hashtag #Sweepstakes,” the official rules say.

Twenty winners will be drawn on Wednesday. Only entrants in the U.S. and 21 years old or older are eligible.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Each winner will receive $1,500 to go toward air tickets during Thanksgiving, as well as a $15 gift card for Rita’s Cran-Ber-Rita drinks.

Stocks in this Article BUD ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV $79.19 -0.20 (-0.25%)

In its Instagram posts about the contest, Rita’s cited research saying that 70 percent of millennials are anxious to introduce their significant other to their families.

“We get it. That stuff’s scary. But, if you love someone, it’s worth it,” one Ritas post said, in part.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS