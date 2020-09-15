Rihanna's London rental home selling for just over $41 million

You'd better have that money if you’re looking to buy Rihanna’s rental home in London.

The 8-bedroom house located in St. John’s Wood, which Rihanna has been renting since 2018, has recently hit the real-estate market for 32 million pounds, or just over $41 million.

“The music icon’s own media interviews and Instagram stories have led to wide reporting in the press and social media about Rihanna having the luxurious mansion on St John’s Wood Park as her London base for the last 2.5 years,” writes Aston Chase Realty of the listing in a press release.

“Rihanna’s interviews and Instagram have led to reports and photos in the media about her life in the house including publicity about her enjoyment of the large kitchen for ice cream desserts, the garden for relaxation, local walks and even shopping at Sainsburys.”

In addition to what Aston Chase Realty seemingly remembers about Rihanna’s Instagram activity, the 6,332-square-foot home features “two entire floors of entertaining space,” an elevator, a gym, a 12-seat dining area, twin balconies, a well-manicured lawn, and off-street parking for up to six vehicles.

The home, which was built sometime in the mid-1800s, is also being sold with all furnishings included.

Aston Chase Realty reports that, quite appropriately, the home was once owned by De Beers diamond tycoon Daniel Francis, way back before “Diamonds” singer Rihanna moved in.

People reports that Rihanna was especially fond of the property because she could walk through the neighborhood largely undetected, although she did go “incognito” at times.

"It's a remarkably charming property and one that befits a star of Rihanna's global fame," added Miles Shipside of Rightmove, a U.K. online real estate portal, in a statement obtained by People.

Aston Chase Realty requests that buyers with serious inquiries contact michael@astonchase.com for more information.