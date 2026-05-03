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Retiring Spirit pilot whose final flight was canceled gets tribute from competitor airline

Capt Jon Jackson's son, a Southwest first officer, casually mentioned the canceled milestone to the flight's pilots, who then took action

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Fox News correspondent Madison Scarpino reports on Spirit Airlines shutting down, canceling all flights, causing travelers to rebook with other airlines, on ‘Fox Report.’ video

Spirit Airlines shuts down after relief talks fail, leaving travelers scrambling

Fox News correspondent Madison Scarpino reports on Spirit Airlines shutting down, canceling all flights, causing travelers to rebook with other airlines, on ‘Fox Report.’

A Spirit Airlines captain whose retirement flight was scrapped by the carrier’s sudden shutdown got an unexpected sendoff as a Southwest crew stepped in to honor his decades in the cockpit.

Capt. Jon Jackson was supposed to fly his final trip before retirement but instead found himself seated in the back of a Southwest flight heading home with his son, Chris Jackson, a Southwest first officer, Southwest wrote on Instagram.

"Chris casually mentioned to the flight’s pilots that this would have been his dad’s retirement flight. They seized the opportunity to change the course of the day for Capt. Jackson," the post read.

The crew quickly sprang into action, coordinating with dispatchers to arrange a surprise retirement tribute upon landing in Baltimore.

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Spirit Airlines Airbus A321 aircraft

A Spirit Airlines Airbus A321 aircraft parked at Luis Munoz Marin International Airport after the airline announced it was ceasing operations, in Carolina, Puerto Rico, May 2, 2026. (Reuters/Ricardo Arduengo)

When the aircraft touched down, airport fire crews greeted it with a traditional water cannon salute, a symbolic honor typically reserved for milestone flights. Ground crews then welcomed the veteran pilot at the gate with cheers and a celebratory bottle of champagne.

"Ladies and gentlemen, Mr. Jon Jackson," a gate agent said over an intercom as the retiring pilot walked out to a round of applause from airport workers and travelers at the crowded gate.

"Very overwhelming, I can’t thank you all enough," Jackson said as he received a bottle of champagne. "As Spirit goes down, this is kind of a sad day, and you guys made it incredible. Thank you so much."

Spirit Airlines planes on tarmac amid bankruptcy

Spirit Airlines jets sat on the tarmac at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, on May 2, 2026. (Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images)

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Southwest said the gesture was meant to recognize Jackson’s years of service after his original retirement plans were abruptly canceled.

"It was a powerful reminder of the aviation community’s ability to show respect, compassion, and solidarity when it matters most," the airline said in the social media post.

The memorable farewell comes after Spirit announced early Saturday it would cease operations immediately, canceling all flights and shutting down customer service, leaving many travelers stranded. 

message from Spirit Airlines

A message from Spirit Airlines at Orlando International Airport, as the airline announced it was ceasing operations early Saturday morning, in Florida, May 2, 2026. (Reuters / Miguel Rodriguez)

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The collapse of the budget airline also reignited debate over whether federal regulators got it wrong in blocking a proposed JetBlue-Spirit merger, with opponents now arguing the decision may have reduced competition and contributed to the airline’s downfall.

Fox News Digital’s Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.