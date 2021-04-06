Resurgence in drive-thrus, curbside pickup 'beneficial' for restaurants: Ex-McDonald's USA CEO

Former McDonald's USA President and CEO Ed Rensi discussed the recent resurgence in drive-thru dining on 'Varney & Co.' Tuesday. Rensi argued that it'll be beneficial for restaurants to have an efficient long-term curbside pickup option as more customers turn to contactless dining.

RESTAURANTS STRUGGLE TO FIND EMPLOYEES DESPITE DECLINING COVID CASES

ED RENSI: We're going to do what we have to do to serve the consumer under these very difficult circumstances with the pandemic. Will it last long-term? One of the things about eating out is socialization. People need to see each other, join together. It's a celebration of life. The drive-thru and eating alone gets pretty old. After a while, drive-thru is very convenient for time-compressed people. 26-35% of the business going through the drive-thru are people that are on the run...

... When it comes time for dinner, when it's time for a Sunday brunch, people want to sit down together - have conversation and discuss the events of the day, family business. So I think long term [drive-thrus] are going to exist. I think people will use them, but not to the extent we are today.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

... Curbside pickup, I think, is going to be important for a long time because there's a lot of people that are mobility-restricted...can't go out in public because they have some kind of communicable disease or they have some of their immune system issues. So I think that's going to be beneficial. I think restaurants have learned how to do curbside pickup, and done it effectively. So I think that's going to be here to stay...