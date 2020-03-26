Restaurant workers laid off during coronavirus get meals from Dallas chef

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

With so many coronavirus-related layoffs occurring throughout the country, Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, restaurateur Chef Tim Love has stepped up to feed local food workers who recently lost their job or have been cut off from school meal programs due to the current pandemic.

“Here at 713 N Main in Fort Worth we are feeding 1000’s of laid off workers for lunch and dinner every day! Come see us if you need a meal and go to http://cheftimlove.com if you can help and donate to our efforts! Thank you,” Love wrote in a tweet Wednesday morning, which showed a speed-through video of someone in his kitchen preparing 14 cups of food – a gesture that was commended by Toyota USA in a retweet the following day.

Love’s community meals are available between noon and 2 p.m. and again between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., according to his website. Restaurant employees who have recently been laid off or rely on school meal programs can pick up their meals at 713 N. Main St., Fort Worth, Texas 76164.

The company has urged recipients who are picking up food to wait in their cars for delivery from its workers to comply with social-distancing measures.

People who would like to donate to Love’s efforts can do so with a charitable PayPal payment to Love Community Meals, a gift card purchase or “Bring Love Home” Family Dinner purchase – which includes a hot four-person meal delivery that is valued at $150.

'Bring Love Home' Family Dinner

1. Smoked pork tenderloin with herbed red potatoes, roasted cauliflower and salsa verde

2. Roasted beef tenderloin with garlic mashed potatoes

3. Roasted chile rellenos with borracho beans, Mexican rice, chips and salsa (vegetarian)

4. Roasted veggie fajitas with corn tortillas Mexican rice and borracho beans (vegetarian)

5. Preserved lemon chicken with mashed potatoes, baby vegetable and romaine salad

6. Pulled pork tacos with corn tortillas, Mexican corn chips and salsa

7. Vegetable lasagna with Caesar salad (vegetarian)

8. Baked ziti with an arugula salad (vegetarian)

The “Bring Love Home” Family Dinner is deliverable to Fort Worth, Denton and southern Denton counties, according to his website.

FOX Business reached out to Love for comment but did not immediately hear back at the time of publication.

However, last week, Love told The Dallas Morning News that the impact the coronavirus has played on the hospitality industry is “a genuine Armageddon moment.”