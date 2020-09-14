Resorts, hotels offer 'school-cations' amid coronavirus pandemic

Since the coronavirus pandemic has pushed kids out of the classroom, hotels and resorts are jumping on the opportunity to offer “school-cations,” allowing students to remotely attend school while on vacation with family.

Destinations in the U.S. and Mexico are providing these distanced learning getaways with access to amenities like private tutors, classroom space and tech support.

The Four Seasons Punta Mita resort in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, is including study buddies, poolside cabana work stations and extracurricular activities like art, history and sports classes as a part of their school-cation program.

“Traveling is a life journey, as is knowledge acquisition. Learning can truly happen anywhere. At Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, we are here to support kids and parents in this new learning paradigm with educational classes inspired by our destination and caring team members to help kids with their school work,” the resort’s General Manager John O’Sullivan said in a statement.

The program also includes "Screen Doctors" that clean guest's devices and a community giving installation that supports the education of local children.

A week’s worth of learning costs about $625 per week, although private tutoring is an added fee.

