Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Travel

Resorts, hotels offer 'school-cations' amid coronavirus pandemic

A Four Seasons in Mexico is providing study buddies and poolside cabana work stations for guests

close
FOX Business’ Ashley Webster on the rise of “schoolcations” amid the coronavirus pandemic. video

Hotels offering spaces for remote learning

FOX Business’ Ashley Webster on the rise of “schoolcations” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the coronavirus pandemic has pushed kids out of the classroom, hotels and resorts are jumping on the opportunity to offer “school-cations,” allowing students to remotely attend school while on vacation with family.

Continue Reading Below

Destinations in the U.S. and Mexico are providing these distanced learning getaways with access to amenities like private tutors, classroom space and tech support.

TRAVELERS ARE HEADING TO THESE US DESTINATIONS THIS FALL

The Four Seasons Punta Mita resort in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, is including study buddies, poolside cabana work stations and extracurricular activities like art, history and sports classes as a part of their school-cation program.

“Traveling is a life journey, as is knowledge acquisition. Learning can truly happen anywhere. At Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, we are here to support kids and parents in this new learning paradigm with educational classes inspired by our destination and caring team members to help kids with their school work,” the resort’s General Manager John O’Sullivan said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The program also includes "Screen Doctors" that clean guest's devices and a community giving installation that supports the education of local children.

A week’s worth of learning costs about $625 per week, although private tutoring is an added fee.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE