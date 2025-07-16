Report ranks top 10 'unhealthy fast-food' chains in the US

A new report compares meals at restaurant chains across the U.S., noting which foods contain high calories, fat and sodium, contributing to "higher risks of heart disease and type 2 diabetes."

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) website says "2,000 calories a day is used as a general guide for nutrition advice, but your calorie needs may be higher or lower depending on your age, sex, height, weight, and physical activity level."

Here is how popular fast-food chains ranked, with No. 1 being the unhealthiest, according to WorldAtlas.

1. Wendy's

Those who order a triple Baconator meal with large fries and a medium Frosty already exceed the daily recommended calorie intake by consuming 2,160 calories, WorldAtlas said after crunching the numbers. It also contains 54 grams of saturated fat and 3,400 milligrams of sodium.

"At Wendy’s, we’re proud to offer a diverse range of fresh, iconic menu options that can be customized to suit our fans’ unique lifestyles and preferences," a Wendy's spokesperson said in a statement to FOX Business.

"From our fresh, never frozen beef and crisp, hand-prepared salads to baked potatoes, every item is crafted with high-quality ingredients. This commitment ensures that everyone can find something that meets their nutritional goals without compromising on flavor," it said.

2. Sonic

Sonic cheeseburger combos with medium tots and a large Cherry Limeade come in at 1,600 calories and 3,000 milligrams of sodium.

Those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth with a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Master Shake consume 1,720 calories and 48 teaspoons of sugar. A 12-ounce can of regular soda has 10 teaspoons of sugar, according to the CDC.

3. Taco Bell

Taco Bell's Beefy 5-Layer Burrito plus its exclusive Mountain Dew Baja Blast (size not noted) comes out to 970 calories and 1,770 milligrams of sodium, WorldAtlas reported.

4. Dairy Queen (DQ)

While most people head to DQ for ice cream, some may indulge in their food offerings. A medium Oreo Blizzard has 1,080 calories and 44 grams of fat. Those who choose the six-piece chicken strip basket with gravy and fries consume 1,300 calories, 2,400 milligrams of sodium and 21 grams of saturated fat.

5. Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC)

Coming in at the middle of the list is KFC for its three-piece extra-crispy combo with biscuit and mashed-potato gravy at 1,300 calories, 2,900 milligrams of sodium and 22 grams of saturated fat without a soda to drink.

6. Quiznos

Twelve-inch classic Italian sandwiches at the toasted sub chain have about 1,300 calories and 2,850 milligrams of sodium without any sides.

7. McDonald's

The Golden Arches' Double Quarter Pounder combo with fries and a soda can have 2,000 calories.

8. Smashburger

A large BBQ Bacon Cheddar burger at this chain with 200 stores across the U.S. has about 1,050 calories and 28 grams of saturated fat. Adding an Oreo shake? That is another 930 calories.

9. Little Caesars

Those who choose the $5 Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza consume 2,140 calories and 4,260 milligrams of sodium.

"The calorie count stated in the study is for an entire pizza, not for a typical portion size for one person," Little Caesars said in a statement to FOX Business. "In fact, a slice of a large Little Caesars Classic Pepperoni Pizza has a lower calorie count than all other major US pizza chains."

10. Chick-fil-A

An original chicken sandwich with medium waffle fries comes in at 800 calories and 750 milligrams of sodium. Lemonades and milkshakes to drink with it "push totals sky-high," WorldAtlas said.

