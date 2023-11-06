Report identifies best American cities for retiring

Pennsylvania remained on top for retirees as a new city within the Keystone state officially took on the title of best U.S. location to retire, a newly-released indicated.

Harrisburg came in first-place for retirement locale, with 149 other cities getting rankings below it. The Pennsylvania capital received the No. 1 position on Tuesday as part of the U.S. News & World Report’s "2024 Best Places to Retire" report.

Performing well for senior health care, retiree tax rates and overall happiness contributed to it appearing in that spot, according to the outlet. It was second last year.

Additional cities located in Pennsylvania filled out the four other places in the top five:

Reading, Pennsylvania

Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Scranton, Pennsylvania

Allentown, Pennsylvania

US RETIREMENT SYSTEM EARNS JUST A C+ IN GLOBAL STUDY

Lancaster, which can be found in the south-central part of the state, had taken first place on last year’s list.

Compared to last year, a few of the six total categories used by U.S. News & World Report in crafting the order of the yearly ranking received some tweaks.

It said it began looking at weather temperateness and how many restaurants, bars and activities per 1,000 residents as part of a given place’s desirability. The happiness and affordability scores also saw respective expansion, with the latter incorporating price parity for general goods, according to the outlet.

The metropolitan area that U.S. News & World Report determined to be the sixth best for 2024 wound up being New York City. It reached that spot after coming in No. 14 for the 2023 list.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In seventh place, there was another Pennsylvania locale: York, according to the outlet.

Here were cities dubbed No. 8 and No. 9 in terms of retirement:

Daytona Beach, Florida

Youngstown, Ohio

Pittsburgh posted a 10-spot climb from No. 20 last year, becoming 10th.

"As retirees consider where to spend their golden years, they want areas that not only give them the best bang for their buck, but places where they can live a happy, healthy life," U.S. News personal finance expert Beverly Herzog said. "That is why Pennsylvania dominated the Best Places to Retire ranking’s top positions, taking seven out of the top 10 spots on the list."

Pennsylvania started having the highest number of top-10 cities last year, when it surpassed Florida for that, as previously reported by FOX Business. In this year’s ranking, Florida saw a total of six of its cities come in above No. 25, per U.S. News & World Report.

BEST US CITIES TO LIVE: REPORT

Herzog also noted in a statement that Americans have had to deal with "record-high interest rates in the housing market, steadily increasing cost of goods and extreme weather patterns impacting the living conditions of our nation" over the last 12 months.

The Federal Reserve reported that retired individuals "represent a sizeable portion of the adult population," pegging the share at 27% last year. That figure included retired seniors who "were still working in some capacity," according to the central bank.