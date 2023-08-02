Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Real Estate

Rents decline in June though prices remain high

Median asking rent is 24.1% higher than pre-pandemic levels

close
Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman says it's hard to fault the Fed for 'overdoing' rate hikes when there are other 'persistent' sources of inflation. video

US housing market needs 'a break': Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman

Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman says it's hard to fault the Fed for 'overdoing' rate hikes when there are other 'persistent' sources of inflation.

Rents in certain parts of the country continued to decline in June though prices are still well above pre-pandemic levels. 

In June 2023, the U.S. rental market had an annual decline for the second month in a row, according to data from Realtor.com. Rent for studio to two-bed properties fell 1% within the top 50 metros. 

According to Realtor.com economists, rents in the Midwest have been slowing though they are up 3.2% compared to a year ago. Meanwhile, rents in the West and South are lower, down 3.8% and 1.3%, respectively, than they were a year ago, the data showed.  

MANHATTAN RENTS REACH ANOTHER RECORD HIGH

Still, Realtor.com economist Jiayi Xu said median asking rent "is still at a very high level." 

Median asking rent hovered around $1,745, which is down by $31 from a peak in July 2022. However, it's still 24.1% higher than the same time in 2019, according to the data. 

For rent sign in front of house

Rental property in Philadelphia, Feb. 19, 2023. (Fox News)

Tenants are more likely to stay put because there are higher costs associated with moving compared to renewing and given the widening disparity in growth rates between rental prices for new tenants and lease renewals, according to Xu. 

MORTGAGE RATES INCH LOWER FOR SECOND STRAIGHT WEEK

"This is likely to dampen the level of competition in the rental market," Xu added. Competition is also likely to be alleviated because of the fast-growing new construction of multi-family units. As a result, the rate of rent growth is projected to slow in recent months. 

rent

An apartment for rent sign is posted in South Pasadena, California on Oct. 19, 2022. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via / Getty Images)

Even though rents are elevated, renting is still the more affordable option compared to buying in many areas due to high housing prices and elevated mortgage rates – meaning people will stay longer in the renting market. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"In other words, the demand for rental properties is still very strong when compared to the pre-pandemic period," Xu said.  