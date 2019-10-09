Rent the Runway customers experiencing delivery delays

Customers who have experienced delays in getting orders from Rent the Runway over the past few weeks are being asked to be patient.

Continue Reading Below

The delays, which began Sept. 13, are due to issues associated with the transformation of the company's fulfillment operation.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The issues are being addressed with the upgrade expected to be completed by Oct. 15 or sooner.

The company says if you have subscriptions orders, there may be delays of an additional 1 to 2 days.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

If the problems have caused your event to be missed, in addition to issuing a full refund, customers will get an additional $200.

Orders expected to arrive on Oct. 7 or later will be delivered as scheduled.