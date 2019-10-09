Expand / Collapse search
Rent the Runway customers experiencing delivery delays

By FOXBusiness
Customers who have experienced delays in getting orders from Rent the Runway over the past few weeks are being asked to be patient.

The delays, which began Sept. 13, are due to issues associated with the transformation of the company's fulfillment operation.

The issues are being addressed with the upgrade expected to be completed by Oct. 15 or sooner.

The company says if you have subscriptions orders, there may be delays of an additional 1 to 2 days.

If the problems have caused your event to be missed, in addition to issuing a full refund, customers will get an additional $200.

Orders expected to arrive on Oct. 7 or later will be delivered as scheduled.