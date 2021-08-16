Regent Seven Seas reveals its 2023, 2024 voyages following Norwegian’s 2nd quarter earnings

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has already figured out its global sailing itinerary for 2023 and 2024.

The luxury cruise line revealed its 2023-2024 Voyage Collection on Monday and will start accepting reservations starting on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

With these newly added dates, customers can expect to book cruises between March 2023 and May 2024, which range from weeklong voyages to 132-night world cruises.

The sailings will take place on Regent’s signature ships, including the Seven Seas Splendor, Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Voyager, Seven Seas Mariner and Seven Seas Navigator. Regent also intends to debut its latest ship – the Seven Seas Grandeur – in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The fleet will sail "139 new voyages," according to Regent’s 2023-2024 Voyage Collection brochure. Destinations the cruise line has charted out include Africa, Arabia, Alaska, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the South Pacific, Canada, New England, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, South America, the Caribbean and Panama Canal.

Fifteen new ports of call were added to Regent’s 2023-2024 lineup, including Mystery Island in Vanuatu, a county in the South Pacific; the island of Syros in Greece; the Lofoten Islands in Norway and Puerto Banús in Spain, a coastal town to the southwest of Marbella.

Longer cruises include Regent’s four Grand Voyages, which range between 59 and 78 nights depending on the regions selected, and Regent’s 2024 World Cruise, which quickly sold out, according to the cruise line’s president and CEO Jason Montague.

"We recently launched our 2024 World Cruise which was an opening-day record-breaker for the third year in a row, selling out within three hours of launching," he said in a statement. "This phenomenal result reinforces just how strong the pent-up demand for luxury travel is among our guests, especially for longer voyages, and we are confident that our new Voyage Collection will be well received, too."

Other offerings Regent is extending to attract customers for the 2023 and 2024 sailings include free unlimited shore excursions, unlimited internet access and round-trip business-class air travel for intercontinental flights that leave from the U.S. or Canada.

"We are delighted to release our very special Voyage Collection for 2023-2024, which has been meticulously crafted for our discerning guests, who we know have a passion for discovering the world in the ultimate luxury that Regent Seven Seas Cruises is renowned for," Montague said. "We hope that this new season of diverse and inspiring locales enables travelers to create memories and experiences that will last a lifetime."

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is owned and operated by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Like many other cruise lines around the world, Norwegian has been hurt by coronavirus-related sailing suspensions.

According to Norwegian’s second-quarter earnings for 2021, the cruise giant experienced a net loss of $717.8 million and a revenue decrease to $4.4 million.

Norwegian expects its fleet of ships to be fully operational by April 2022, according to Frank Del Rio, the president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.