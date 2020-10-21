Regal Cinemas to reopen 11 movie theaters in New York state

Regal Cinemas will reopen 11 of its movie theaters in New York state following a go-ahead Gov. Andrew Cuomo has given effective Friday.

“We are grateful to finally have initial guidelines from the state," said Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld, the parent company of Regal, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Greidinger continued: "With the implementation of robust health and safety measures as a part of our commitment to the CinemaSafe protocols, our New York theatres and staff are thoroughly prepared for a safe and sustainable reopening. After seven months, we are thrilled to welcome back our beloved staff and customers."

Cineworld is the second-largest global exhibitor after AMC.

The green light to open theaters outside of greater New York City still comes with stipulations that audiences be limited to 25% capacity.

However, the company has no objections adhering to the requirement since it was only some two weeks ago that Cineworld announced it was shuttering its theater operations in the U.S. and U.K. indefinitely amid the coronavirus pandemic in a move that affected 536 Regal cinemas in the U.S. and 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse theaters in the U.K.

Cuomo faced mounting pressure in recent weeks to grant theaters a reopening reprieve and on Oct. 13 the Regal E-Walk in New York City's Times Square displayed the message on its marquee: "48 states have reopened theaters so far. Why not New York, Gov. Cuomo #ReopenOurCinemasNY."

“We are sure that the next step will be opening of cinemas in New York City, which is still critical for the recovery of the industry," Cineworld's Greidinger maintained in his statement.