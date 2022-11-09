Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Redfin to lay off 13% of staff, shutter home-flipping business

Redfin is closing its home-flipping business RedfinNow

close
FOX Business correspondent Madison Alworth has the latest on the state of the housing market on 'Mornings with Maria.' video

Homeowners see property tax savings as home prices decline

FOX Business correspondent Madison Alworth has the latest on the state of the housing market on 'Mornings with Maria.'

Redfin announced Wednesday that it's laying off 13% of its workforce and shuttering its home-flipping business. 

"We’re laying off 862 brilliant, loyal people and also closing RedfinNow," the online real estate company said in an SEC filing. "We’ll still need home-services employees for our concierge service to fix up brokerage customers’ listings, but since that group spent most of its time renovating RedfinNow homes, it will get much smaller." 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.