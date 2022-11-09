Redfin to lay off 13% of staff, shutter home-flipping business

Redfin announced Wednesday that it's laying off 13% of its workforce and shuttering its home-flipping business.

"We’re laying off 862 brilliant, loyal people and also closing RedfinNow," the online real estate company said in an SEC filing. "We’ll still need home-services employees for our concierge service to fix up brokerage customers’ listings, but since that group spent most of its time renovating RedfinNow homes, it will get much smaller."

