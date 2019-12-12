Expand / Collapse search
Minneapolis police find recording devices in Hyatt Regency hotel

It's not yet known if the devices recorded any guests

Associated Press
Privacy concerns around security devices

Cybersecurity and privacy attorney Leeza Garber discusses why you might think twice before purchasing your next security device.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police are investigating after recording devices were found in guest rooms at the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown Minneapolis.

It's not immediately known if the devices recorded any guests, police spokesman John Elder told the Star Tribune.

“We have not mined any data from those as of yet,” he said. “We are working to ascertain what it is that we have.”

When asked how many rooms were involved, Elder said “not many.” He also said it doesn't appear that anyone associated with the hotel was involved.

The Hyatt Hotel released a statement to WCCO-TV saying guest safety and security is a top priority and the hotel is cooperating with authorities.

