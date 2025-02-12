Receive a text saying you owe a toll payment? It's a scam

Americans are getting hit with toll collection scams regardless if they have driven through a toll plaza or even own a car.

Fraudsters have been trying to steal sensitive information from victims through smishing texts, claiming that they owe money for unpaid tolls. The messages will typically direct consumers to a link and alert them that they need to pay "overdue toll charges" in order to avoid late fees.

Smishing is when a scammer sends malicious messages to the victim though short texts to convince them into giving out sensitive information.

In some cases, the fraudster is pretending to be from E-ZPass. In one message, seen by FOX Business, the text claimed there were "excessive late fees" on a bill that needed to be paid by Feb. 12. The message also directs the victim to click a link.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued a warning that this tactic is far more dangerous than just losing money.

"Not only is the scammer trying to steal your money, but if you click the link, they could get your personal info (like your driver’s license number) — and even steal your identity," the FTC said in a previous statement.

Scammers aren't just targeting familiar companies like E-ZPass, either. They are "pretending to be tolling agencies from coast to coast and sending texts demanding money," the agency said in a warning notice last month.

The FBI has also issued warnings about this scam, given the number of complaints that rolled into its FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center. In April 2024, the FBI said the center received over 2,000 complaints in one month alone reporting smishing texts representing road toll collection services from at least three states, indicating that the scam may be moving from state to state.

Here is how to protect yourself, according to the FTC:

1. Don’t click on any links or respond to unexpected texts. "Scammers want you to react quickly, but it’s best to stop and check it out," the FTC said.

2. Check to see if the text is legit by reaching out to the state’s tolling agency using a phone number or website they recognize.

3. Delete unwanted text messages. The FTC says consumers should use their phone’s "report junk" option to report unwanted texts to their messaging app or forward them to 7726 (SPAM).