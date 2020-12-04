Radio Disney to shut down in first quarter of 2021 amid Walt. Disney Co.'s restructuring

Radio Disney will be no longer come early 2021.

Continue Reading Below

The long-running network, which first launched in November 1996, is closing its doors for good in just a few months, a spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business.

"Radio Disney and Radio Disney Country will cease operations in the first quarter of 2021. The difficult decision to close these two radio networks coincided with Disney's recently announced structural changes that call for Disney Branded Television to sharpen its focus on increasing production of kids' and family content for Disney+ and Disney Channels," the statement reads.

It continues: "Division leaders also took into account the fast evolving media environment that provides more personalized music choices than ever to a generation of young consumers, and the ongoing public health crisis that continues to affect in-person music events."

DISNEY EXPANDS LAYOFFS, BRINGING TOTAL TO 32,000 WORKERS AS THEME PARKS TAKE BIGGEST HIT FROM PANDEMIC

The announcement was made on Thursday by Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer of Disney Branded Television.

The shuttering, first reported by TheWrap, affects a total of 36 full- and part-time staff members.

The spokesperson noted that Radio Disney in Latin America is a separate operation and will not be impacted.

Earlier this fall, The Walt Disney Company's chairman of Parks, Experiences and Products, Josh D'Amaro, announced in September that approximately 28,000 employees -- known as "cast members" -- would be laid off across the company's Parks, Experiences and Products segment due to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

WALT DISNEY WORLD LAYS OFF LIVE SHOW ENTERTAINERS, CASTS A DARK SHADOW ON POPULAR DISNEY ATTRACTIONS

That number of layoffs was expanded in November. The company increased the number of staffers it plans to layoff by some 4,000 -- mostly in its theme parks -- bringing the total to 32,000.

A round of layoffs took place back in October, leaving the future of some of the theme park's beloved live performances and biggest attractions unknown. At the time, the cuts were confirmed to FOX Business in a statement shared by the Actors' Equity Association, a union that represents a number of Walt Disney World performers.

“Our hearts go out to all the cast members at Walt Disney World. Disney has made it clear that our members would face work reductions since they announced layoffs of nearly 28,000 employees. That does not make this news any less painful," said Kate Shindle, president of Actors’ Equity Association.

The statement continued: "These reductions are another tragic reminder that until the virus is brought under control with a national strategy for masks, testing and contact tracing, everyone who works in the arts needs help like extended pandemic unemployment insurance and federal COBRA health insurance subsidies.”

SEN. WARREN SLAMS DISNEY FOR LAYOFFS, EXECUTIVES' SALARIES

Stocks in this Article DIS WALT DISNEY COMPANY $153.08 -0.20 (-0.13%)

Entertainers from some of the famed theme park's most popular live shows were impacted, including “Festival of the Lion King” or “Finding Nemo: The Musical," "Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue," the cast of "Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor," "Beauty and the Beast -- Live on Stage" and "Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular."

Overall, the company estimated months ago that the net adverse impact of COVID-19 on its full-year segment operating income across all of its businesses was approximately $7.4 billion.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products accounted for $6.9 billion of those losses seeing little or no revenue from shuttered theme parks or attractions like Downtown Disney which features shopping and dining.

As of Oct. 3, Disney employed approximately 203,000 people – about 155,000 of which worked in for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The global workforce was comprised of approximately 80% full-time and 20% part-time employees, with nearly 1% of part-time workers being seasonal employees.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Fox Business' Danielle Wallace and Lucas Manfredi contributed to this report.