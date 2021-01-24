‘A Quiet Place Part II’ gets delayed a third time for new 2021 release date

Horror and sci-fi movie fans are going to have to wait nearly five more months to watch “A Quiet Place Part II.”

The Paramount Pictures sequel’s release date has been delayed a third time due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will hopefully debut in theaters on Sept. 17, accord to a new report from Variety.

Unlike other films that are slated for a 2021 release, “A Quiet Place Part II” already had its world premiere in New York City on March 8, 2020 – three days before the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic.

The movie was originally supposed to debut in the U.S. on March 20, 2020. It eventually got delayed to Sept. 4, 2020 and then again to April 23, 2021.

Reviews and ratings for the film have not been shared since “A Quiet Place Part II” has been postponed multiple times.

The sequel is a continuation of the Abbott family’s journey as they try to escape monsters.

Actress Emily Blunt retains her role as Evelyn Abbot while Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe retain their roles as Regan Abbott and Marcus Abbott.

“A Quiet Place’s” director, John Krasinski, is credited for an on-screen return as Lee Abbott.

The first installment of “A Quiet Place” made more than $340 million worldwide in 2018 and reportedly played in in 3,808 theaters, according to data from Box Office Mojo by IMDbPro.

The movie won four notable awards, including a Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, which was awarded to Blunt.

